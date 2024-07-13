Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VNO stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 192.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

