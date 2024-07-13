Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.