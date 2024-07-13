Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

