Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

