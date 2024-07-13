Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of IDACORP worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

