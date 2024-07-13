Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,741,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $380.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.