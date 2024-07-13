Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

