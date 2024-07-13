Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Steven Madden worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 67.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 274,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,032,000 after buying an additional 316,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

