Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

DCOM opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $851.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

