Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,624 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after buying an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,385 shares of company stock worth $943,038. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

