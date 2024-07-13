Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,248,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $94.99 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $103.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

