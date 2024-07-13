Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.