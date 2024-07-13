Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,197,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

