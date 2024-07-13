Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CONMED by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CONMED by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $68.40 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

