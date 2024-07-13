Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after acquiring an additional 502,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $56,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.