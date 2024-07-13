Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

