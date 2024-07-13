Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.06. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.