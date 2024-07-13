Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 525.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Rayonier by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

