Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 34,399 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of indie Semiconductor worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after buying an additional 763,140 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,348. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

