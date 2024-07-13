Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

