Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,084 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,562,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

