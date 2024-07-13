Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,722 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Perficient worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after acquiring an additional 404,154 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $25,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $23,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after buying an additional 158,842 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Perficient by 2,123.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $74.95 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Report on PRFT

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.