National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $43.50 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.