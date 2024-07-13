Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.57 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

