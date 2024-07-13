Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $148.75 and last traded at $146.87, with a volume of 181238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.12.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

