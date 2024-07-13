New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 180.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 48,703 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $19,337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,381,000 after purchasing an additional 332,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

