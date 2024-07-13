Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.22 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

