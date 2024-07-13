News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.03

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 333866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in News by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of News by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

