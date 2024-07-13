News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.03

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 333866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
News Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.33.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than News
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.