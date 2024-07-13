Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on August 1st

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Newtek Business Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEWTL opened at $25.27 on Friday. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
