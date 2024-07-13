Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 7,657 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $87,038.80.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $8.32 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 72.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

