Nick Keher Buys 146 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($192.62).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($190.75).
  • On Monday, May 13th, Nick Keher purchased 131 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($191.29).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 279 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of £905.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 282 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.54).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.