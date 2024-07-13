Nick Keher Buys 146 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($192.62).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($190.75).
- On Monday, May 13th, Nick Keher purchased 131 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($191.29).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 279 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of £905.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.63 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
