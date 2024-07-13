Nick Keher Buys 146 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($192.62).

On Tuesday, June 11th, Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($190.75).

On Monday, May 13th, Nick Keher purchased 131 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($191.29).

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 279 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of £905.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.33) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 282 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.54).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

