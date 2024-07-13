Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,003 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after buying an additional 204,600 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 816,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,195.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.