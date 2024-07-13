Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NiSource were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

