Nordea Investment Management AB Has $516,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.32 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

