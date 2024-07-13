Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,384 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in monday.com were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in monday.com by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in monday.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.44, a PEG ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

