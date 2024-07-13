Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 798 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

