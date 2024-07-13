Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 396.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

HRL stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

