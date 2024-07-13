Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,424,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,382,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,210,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,134,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

