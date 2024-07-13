Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,159 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PVH were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $107.42 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

