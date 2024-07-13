Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,463 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after buying an additional 953,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,650,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.35 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

