Norden Group LLC Buys 4,633 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX opened at $12.80 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.20.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

