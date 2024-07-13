Norden Group LLC Invests $311,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

