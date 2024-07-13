Norden Group LLC Invests $321,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

