Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,144 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 160.7% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $302.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

