North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Update

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 253,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $26.30.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
