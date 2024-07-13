Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

