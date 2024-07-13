Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $236.57 and last traded at $236.57. 26,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 169,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Nova by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Nova by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

