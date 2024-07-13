Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

