Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $13.10.
