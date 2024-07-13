Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.53.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

