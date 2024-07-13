Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.63 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.